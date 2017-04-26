Stuck Beaver Rescued in Hamilton

A slightly sheepish beaver is now recovering after becoming stuck between the bars of a wrought iron fence in Hamilton. It had managed to get its head through but not the rest of its body, that is until officer Sarah Mombourquette arrived on scene with some soap. Lathering down the the beaver’s coat finally did the trick.

The beaver was then taken to Hamilton’s Animal Services shelter for some rest and nourishment. Animal Services says “while at the shelter, the beaver showed gratitude for his rescue by constructing a wooden doghouse for the resident mutts and a new sturdy scratching post for the cats”.

The beaver did sustain some injuries from its ordeal and has now been transferred to Hobbitstee Wildlife Refuge in Jarvis, Ontario where it will stay until fully recovered before being released back into the wild.