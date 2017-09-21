Watch CHCH Live
Ch-Ching! Rewards
THE WATCHLIST

Stronger

Posted:
Category: New Releases, New Theatrical, The Watchlist
Tags: boston marathon bombings, clancy brown, david gordon green, jake gyllenhaal, jeff bauman, miranda richardson, movies, stronger, tatiana maslany, tiff, trailers


Based on Jeff Bauman’s memoir, Stronger is a biographical drama directed by David Gordon Green (Our Brand is Crisis). The film premiered at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival and stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Tatiana Maslany, Miranda Richardson, and Clancy Brown.

Stronger is the inspiring true story of Jeff Bauman, an ordinary man who captured the hearts of his city and the world to become a symbol of hope following the infamous 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. It is Jeff’s deeply personal account of the heroic journey which tests a family’s bond, defines a community’s pride and inspires his inner courage to overcome devastating adversity.

Gyllenhaal didn’t just star in the film, he also produced it through his newly founded company Nine Stories Productions. “I really loved the character and I was deeply moved by the script,” he says. “It felt important to champion it. I wanted to make sure the movie got made. I was struck by Jeff’s journey and the fact that this isn’t a story about the bombing. It is a story about one human being moving through tragedy to hope.”

Stronger is rated 14A.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Posts

Kingsman: The Golden Circle Kingsman: The Golden Circle
The LEGO Ninjago Movie The LEGO Ninjago Movie

css.php