Based on Jeff Bauman’s memoir, Stronger is a biographical drama directed by David Gordon Green (Our Brand is Crisis). The film premiered at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival and stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Tatiana Maslany, Miranda Richardson, and Clancy Brown.

Stronger is the inspiring true story of Jeff Bauman, an ordinary man who captured the hearts of his city and the world to become a symbol of hope following the infamous 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. It is Jeff’s deeply personal account of the heroic journey which tests a family’s bond, defines a community’s pride and inspires his inner courage to overcome devastating adversity.

Gyllenhaal didn’t just star in the film, he also produced it through his newly founded company Nine Stories Productions. “I really loved the character and I was deeply moved by the script,” he says. “It felt important to champion it. I wanted to make sure the movie got made. I was struck by Jeff’s journey and the fact that this isn’t a story about the bombing. It is a story about one human being moving through tragedy to hope.”

Stronger is rated 14A.