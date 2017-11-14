Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Striking faculty across Ontario set to vote on latest contract offer

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, Ontario
A vote that could end Ontario’s five-week long college strike will start this morning.

Faculty members will have till Thursday to decide whether to accept or reject the latest contract offer.

Twelve-thousand college professors, instructors, councillors and librarians have been on strike since October 15, affecting around half a million students across the province.

The union representing striking faculty, OPSEU, is urging members to vote against the offer.

If accepted, however, students could be back in school as early as November 21. If rejected, the province may intervene with back-to-work legislation.

The strike marks the longest in Ontario’s history.


