Strides for the General attracts over 700 people

Hamiltonians laced up their running shoes this morning for the 7th annual Strides for the General.

The race is a fundraiser for Hamilton General Hospital and the Regional Rehabilitation Centre with proceeds going towards new medical equipment. Over $900,000 has been raised since the event started in 2011. Participants had the option of walking 5 km, or running the 5 and 10 km routes. Over 700 people participated in today’s event.


