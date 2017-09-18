Watch CHCH Live
Ch-Ching! Rewards

More street racing in Milton

Posted:
Category: Halton
Tags: a Charger, a Chrystler 300, a convertible, a Sedan, a sports motorbike, illegal speed racing, james snow parkway, milton, Milton police, street racing

Halton_Regional_Police-750x422

Several drivers were charged following a complaint of street racing in Milton.

Officers received a call at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday of a suspected street race on James Snow Parkway.

They responded immediately to the area in light of recent fatalities from similar behaviour.

When police arrived, they found seven motor vehicles including two Corvettes, a Charger, a Chrystler 300, a convertible, a Sedan and a sports motorbike involved in illegal street racing.

The drivers were stopped and charged with speeding tickets before anyone got hurt.

“We would like to reassure the community that we recognize speeding and street racing is a concern for all and we will continue to do all that we can to target this behavior,” said Sgt. Rudall.

Police would like to remind the public that community safety is a shared responsibility. Anyone causing distractions on the road should be reported.


LATEST STORIES

Quebec man, subject to Amber Alert, charged with second degree murder

Police looking to identify men in Oakville armed robbery

One man identified in shooting death of Hamilton resident

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php