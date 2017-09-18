More street racing in Milton

Several drivers were charged following a complaint of street racing in Milton.

Officers received a call at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday of a suspected street race on James Snow Parkway.

They responded immediately to the area in light of recent fatalities from similar behaviour.

When police arrived, they found seven motor vehicles including two Corvettes, a Charger, a Chrystler 300, a convertible, a Sedan and a sports motorbike involved in illegal street racing.

The drivers were stopped and charged with speeding tickets before anyone got hurt.

“We would like to reassure the community that we recognize speeding and street racing is a concern for all and we will continue to do all that we can to target this behavior,” said Sgt. Rudall.

Police would like to remind the public that community safety is a shared responsibility. Anyone causing distractions on the road should be reported.