Stratford HD – Macbeth

The best of the Stratford Festival hits theatres again this weekend with the premiere of Macbeth. The play was one of the highlights of the festival’s 2016 season and now viewers across the country can experience it in a more cinematic setting. The play was directed by Antoni Cimolino and stars Ian Lake and Krystin Pellerin in the lead roles.

Surrender to a haunting story of ambition and its dark consequences, as a military hero and his wife conspire to seize the throne of Scotland.

“We have set our production, as Shakespeare has, in the eleventh century – a time well before electricity,” explains Cimolino. “And we have suggested a natural landscape. In such a time and place, dark and light held a power not only over the seasons but also over people’s lives. Shadows brought mystery and fear. In Macbeth, Shakespeare enters the shadow where ‘light thickens’ and where ‘the crow makes wing to the rooky wood.’ He creates a world where values are inverted or confused, in which ‘fair is foul and foul is fair.’ In this love story, ‘all is the fear and nothing is the love’; fear is mentioned three times more often in Macbeth than in any other of Shakespeare’s plays. When the word love is spoken, it is usually connected to murder. In this profoundly ambiguous world, the characters struggle to find their bearings.”

Macbeth premieres on March 18, and the opening night screening at the Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Eglinton in Toronto will be followed by a Q&A event with special guests.