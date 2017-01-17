Storm Watch: School and Transportation Cancellations
Due to inclement weather, #YRDSB school bus and taxi service is cancelled for today, January 17. Schools remain open.
— York Region DSB (@YRDSB) January 17, 2017
School transportation in Waterloo region is cancelled today due to the freezing rain. Schools are open, so be careful on your way in.
— Waterloo Region DSB (@wrdsb) January 17, 2017
All vehicles in Simcoe County are cancelled today. Schools are open for student learning. Click here for more info https://t.co/ANsbXlDLo0
— SCSTC (@SCSTC_SchoolBus) January 17, 2017
Due to inclement weather on Jan17, all zones are cancelled. All schools are closed and no busses 🚌 are running. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/B0poQxPTD5
— GrandErieSchoolBoard (@GEDSB) January 17, 2017
