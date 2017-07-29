Stoney Creek man returns home to find hole in backyard

A Stoney Creek man came home from work yesterday to find a hole in his backyard.

There’s a hole in Allen Beiko’s yard, and the ground is crumbling.

A contractor dug up the lot beside his home and dug right at the very edge of the property line.

Beiko reached out to the city to help but was told it is not the city’s problem.

He says when he came home Tuesday, the wire fence on the property line was moved.

The city told him to take lots of pictures, contact his insurance company and lawyer.

A building permit is yet to be approved for the site, but city officials says contractors were within their rights to excavate the lot, and that any damage to the neighbouring home is a civil matter.

The city claims it does not know the name of the contractor who dug up the lot.

Neither Ward 9 Councillor Doug Conley or the property owner could not be reached for comment.

Beiko’s wife has said that the Mayor’s office had returned their calls and promised to look into it.