Stoney Creek man charged with stunt driving for the third time

Niagara Regional Police have charged a Stoney Creek man with stunt driving for the third time in 10 months.

Police said they charged a 20-year-old Friday night with “stunting”, according to a statement.

The driver was travelling at 136 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Highway 20 in West Lincoln.

“This is the third time this driver has been charged with stunting in the last 10 months,” said the release. “The driver will have his license suspended for seven days, and the vehicle he was driving will be impounded for seven days.”

Penalties for stunt driving include a $2,000 to $10,000 fine, license suspension for up to two years, seven demerit points and increased insurance rates.

In the statement, police said with multiple stunting charges, the driver could face a possible jail sentence.

Police have not released the identity of the driver.