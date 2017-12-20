Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Stolen vehicle used in Brantford gas station robbery

Brantford police are reminding residents to never leave an unattended vehicle running after a man stole a car parked outside of a convenience store Tuesday night.

Police say the keys were left in the ignition of a 2006 Pontiac G6 near the Linden Convenience store on Linden Ave around 10 p.m.

A man wearing dark clothes and a hood got inside car and drove off. The vehicle and suspect were captured on surveillance cameras in the area.

Several hours later, the man filled up at a gas station in Milton. Police say he made no attempt to pay for the gas and was caught on camera a second time.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Brantford Police Service Auto Theft Unit at 519-756-0113, ext. 2306.

