Stolen licence plate leads to arrests for armed robberies

Posted:
Category: Halton
Tags: armed robbery, burlington, k9, licence plates, police, tactical officers


Some dramatic moments for shoppers in north Burlington this afternoon.

Just after 3 pm a police officer observed several males walking away from a Mazda Protégé with stolen licence plates in the parking lot of Appleby line and Dundas st. The same vehicle and plates were determined to be involved in several armed robberies with a firearm in the Oakville and Peel region.

Tactical officers and K9 conducted a search of the businesses and four men were arrested inside a Starbucks.


