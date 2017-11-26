A stolen family pet has been returned

A family is breathing a sigh of relief tonight after their pet was returned home safe and sound.

Kathy Capriotti was reunited with her three year old shih tzu named “Bear” today after her car was stolen with the dog inside.

It happened just before 7 o’clock Friday, while Capriotti was shopping at the source in a plaza on Dundas street in Waterdown.

Police will continue their investigation and remind drivers to lock vehicles and store all packages out of sight.