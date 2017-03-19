Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Stepson of wanted St. Catharines stabbing suspect found dead

Niagara police continue to guard 173 Queenston St. in St. Catharines where 7-year-old Nathan Dumas was found fighting for his life. He died in hospital this morning.

Police said Justin Kuijer is the step-father. He is on the run and facing charges of attempted murder after he reportedly stabbed a woman inside an RBC on Martindale Road on Friday. Police said the victim and Kuijer are known to each other professionally and that it was not a robbery or domestic matter.

Neighbours said they noticed Kuijer acting strangely earlier in the week.

Other neighbours watched emergency crews respond to Kuijer’s home and frantically try to save the young boy who they say had marks around his neck.

Police continue their search for the 43-year-old. He’s considered to be armed and dangerous. Kuijer left the bank in what’s believed to be a 2009 Pontiac Montana minivan with the license plate BYTE 392.


