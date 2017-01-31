2016 Business Excellence Awards
People diagnosed with blood cancers have very little time but if they get a stem cell transplant early enough and it works, they can be cancer free forever.

The Juravinski hospital and Cancer Centre in Hamilton is one of three places you can get the procedure in Ontario. Juravinski has not only been a pioneer in stem cell therapy, but it’s a leader in stem cell transplant research.

The hospital is currently raising money to physically expand the program and double the number of patients it can serve. The campaign is called: Tomorrow stems from you.

Lisa Hepfner was invited in to learn what stem cell transplants are and what they can do. Also the first of a series of interviews with health professionals and patients in the stem cell program starts Tuesday on Morning Live.


