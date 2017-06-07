Steelworkers Local 1005 vote yes to collective agreement
Update:
United Steelworkers Local 1005 members have accepted the new collective agreement with Bedrock Industries, the company looking to take over Stelco.
467 members cast their votes Tuesday evening, with 63.8% saying yes to the new contract.
The vote was one of the last hurdles for the sale of Stelco to Bedrock Industries of Florida. Nanticoke workers have already backed the deal.
Hopefully we can smooth this through and struggle the details after.