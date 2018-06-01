Steel Tariffs effecting the local steelmakers

Ninety percent of all steel produced in Canada is sent to the States, and industry experts here in Canada don’t know yet how Trump’s tariffs will affect steel businesses in Hamilton.

The tariffs are not just a concern for steelmakers, experts say nearly every industry that uses steel or aluminum will be impacted by the increased costs, and those costs will be passed on to consumers.

There are close to 10,000 steelworkers in the city of Hamilton which could change if the tariff’s imposed at midnight stay.

The United Steelworkers Union is interested to see the Prime Minister’s response to the tariffs, but fears Canada fighting back could be devastating to industry on both sides of the border.

Hamilton mayor Fred Eisenberger is in favor of the Prime Minister fighting back.

“When someone kicks you in the shins you have to fight back. Hamiltonians are used to scrapping and scraping to get what we need.” he said.

He says the 25% tariff on steel will be felt throughout the region.

Experts don’t expect Trump’s tariffs to last they think it’s just a NAFTA negotiation strategy.

The Canadian Steel Producers Association called for Canada to impose similar tariffs on US products.

They did not issue a statement following the Prime Minister’s response.