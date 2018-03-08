Standoff on Barton Street

Hamilton Police now confirm the heavy police presence near Gage Park last night was connected to Monday night’s shooting on Barton Street.

Police had 19 year old Donavan Hines yesterday, but after some sort of altercation he got away.

You can hear that yelling in this cell phone video Dave Loro took from inside his home.

They were looking for this man, 19 year old Donavan Hines wanted in connection to a shooting on Emerald and Barton Monday evening.

After three people tried to rob a man in his 20’s inside this apartment, he fought back and was shot in the neck but survived.

Detectives showed up at the home as part of their investigation.

One of the men was Donavan Hines, but police didn’t recognize him right away because he shaved his beard and his hair is now long and curly.

Police would only say “The interaction was brief and it was not verbal.”

They called for backup, but Hines got away.

Police say the second man helped him escape. A man left the house with his hands up. Police would not say if that was the man who helped Hines or if there was any connection to the robbery and shooting but did say they have not laid any charges yet.

Police are also looking for a 17 year old female in the shooting and robbery who cannot be identified under the young offenders act and a third suspect, a skinny white man, between 17 and 20 years old with brown hair. They are warning people not to approach Donavan Hines because he is armed and dangerous. Monday’s shooting is the 5th in the city so far this year.