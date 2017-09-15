An early morning stabbing in St. Catharines resulted in one man being airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

At around 8:30 Thursday morning, a violent scene broke out in at city housing town home complex on Old Pine trail near Vine st. in St. Catharines.

A 32 year old man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries and two women were also hurt during the altercation but suffered only minor injuries.

Neighbours say it was a bloody scene. “The guy had been stabbed 6 times in the back, once in the groin and one in the face.”

Police say 51 year old Charles Martin of St. Catharines was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

The man is expected to survive. Police say the relationship between the attacker and the victims is still unknown.