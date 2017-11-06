St. Peter’s Hospital Fire

One hundred and sixty patients were evacuated when St. Peter’s Hospital in Hamilton went up in flames earlier today after a fire broke out in a vacant building attached to the chronic care hospital. There are millions of dollars in damages.

Flames were shooting out of the third floor windows.

Fortunately, the area is vacant and only used for storage.

Fire trucks lined the street, and buses were called in to be on stand by in case patients needed to be evacuated immediately.

Only six people were relocated within hours of the blaze, about one hundred others were moved from their rooms to common areas in the hospital. However, after hours of assessment, it was determined that approximately 160 patients would have to leave the building.

Hamilton Health Sciences say they will need about one week to assess the damage the fire has caused and the problems in patient areas.

It will be a challenge to move these patients. Hamilton Health Sciences are reaching out to hospitals outside of their group and Toronto paramedics have supplied their support buses to help.

The Red Cross is on stand by at Bennetto Community Centre on Hughston St. N. to hear word if patients from St. Peters will be transferred there.

It was confirmed that there is asbestos in the area that caught fire. Air quality is being monitored.

St. Peter’s is a chronic care hospital with 228 patients with some receiving palliative care. Many are elderly.