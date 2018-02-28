St. Joseph’s hospital claims it’s not responsible for Yosif Al-Hasnawi’s death

St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton says it denies “each and every allegation” set out in a statement of claim by the family of 19-year-old Yosif Al-Hasnawi.

The Hamilton teen died in hospital on Dec. 2, 2017 after he was shot while trying to help a stranger who was being accosted by two men.

Al-Hasnawi’s family filed a $10-million lawsuit against St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton, Hamilton Paramedic Service, Hamilton Police Service Board, two EMS crew members, and two police constables claiming they failed to provide the appropriate care for the injured teen.

In its statement of defence, the hospital says, “St. Joseph’s states that all care and treatment provided by it, and by its agents, employees and servants was provided with reasonable skill and due care, and in keeping with the applicable standards of care under the circumstances. At all material times, St. Joseph’s met its legal obligations to Yosif Al-Hasnawi.”

Hamilton police confirmed there was a 38-minute delay between the ambulance’s arrival on scene and when the teen was brought to St. Joseph’s hospital. He was vital signs absent upon arrival.

Witnesses say paramedics assessed Al-Hasnawi’s wound and kept reassuring bystanders that the teen had only been shot by a pellet gun. The witnesses allege both police and paramedics claimed the teen was faking his injuries and believed he could stand up on his own.

Al-Hasnawi was pronounced dead at 9:58 p.m., 19 minutes after his arrival at St. Joseph’s.

The Niagara Regional Police Service is conducting a criminal investigation into the medical care given to Al-Hasnawi.

Hamilton police say the Niagara Regional Police Service will conduct the probe “in order to ensure a fair and impartial investigation.”

Al-Hasnawi’s friends and family also question why he was brought to St. Joseph’s hospital, when he was closer to the Hamilton General, which specializes in trauma.

Dale King, the alleged shooter charged with second-degree murder, and James Matheson charged with accessory after the fact, are also named in the lawsuit.