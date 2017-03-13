2016 Business Excellence Awards
St. Catharines drivers urged not to park on streets ahead of storm

Residents in St. Catharines are being asked not to park on city streets for the next three days in anticipation of the winter storm.

The city says as of 4:30 p.m. Monday, S’no Parking— a call to residents not to park vehicles on the street during and following a significant snow event — will be in effect.

There are no fines, tickets or penalties if you do park on the street but the city warns it may slow down the snow removal process.

Trucks have already been deployed to spray main roads, hills and bridges with brine, a salt solution used for de-icing.

Free overnight parking is being offered at the Ontario Street and Carlisle Street/Garden Park parking garages but vehicles must exit the garages by 8 a.m.

In a news release, the city said it will “continue to monitor the storm as it passes through the area and take the appropriate actions as required.”

 


