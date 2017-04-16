St. Catharines townhouse fire draws dozens of firefighters to the scene

Niagara fire crews were battling a blaze at a townhouse unit in St. Catharines. It started at 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Video was taken by a viewer at 56 Roehampton Ave. at the townhouse complex.

It’s unclear which unit the fire started in and no injuries were reported. Dozens of firefighters were battling the blaze and a total of seven trucks responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown.