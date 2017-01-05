St. Catharines teen identified as person struck and killed on Lundy’s Lane

Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Niagara police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed on Lundy’s Lane in Niagara Falls earlier this week as a St. Catharines teen.

Police say 17-year-old Austin Cummings was walking down a live lane of traffic around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday when he was hit by a GMC Van being driven by a 53-year-old Niagara Falls man.

Cummings suffered life threatening injuries and later died in hospital.

Police say the driver of the van did not suffer any physical injuries and no charges have been laid.

Any witnesses with information are asked by police to contact investigators at (905) 688-4111, ext. 4-5500.


