St. Catharines teen arrested for sexual assault

A 16-year-old St. Catharines boy has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl.

Niagara police were called to a housing complex near Welland Ave. and Cushman Rd. in St. Catharines for reports of a sexual assault.

Detectives began investigating an allegation that the 16-year-old boy, who lived in the area, had sexually assaulted a young girl.

Officers arrested the teen and charged him with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and fail to comply with a youth probation order.

The identity of the teen will not be released due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.