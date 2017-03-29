Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

St. Catharines teen arrested for sexual assault

Posted:
Category: Niagara
Tags: crime, niagara, police, sexual assault, st catharines, teenager

niagara_police-2-1024x576

A 16-year-old St. Catharines boy has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl.

Niagara police were called to a housing complex near Welland Ave. and Cushman Rd. in St. Catharines for reports of a sexual assault.

Detectives began investigating an allegation that the 16-year-old boy, who lived in the area, had sexually assaulted a young girl.

Officers arrested the teen and charged him with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and fail to comply with a youth probation order.

The identity of the teen will not be released due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.


LATEST STORIES

Niagara school board votes to close three high schools

St. Catharines teen arrested for sexual assault

Skyway Animal hospital vandalised again

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php