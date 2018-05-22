St. Catharines man who murdered his stepson & stabbed a bank employee sentenced to life

Justin Kuijer has been sentenced to life in prison with no eligibility of parole for 16 years for the strangulation death of his stepson, 7-year-old Nathan Dumas.

He was also sentenced to 4 1/2 years for the stabbing of a Royal Bank employee in St. Catharines, which he will serve concurrently with his life sentence.

The morning of the attacks, Nathan’s mother Whitney Dumas ended her five year relationship with Kuijer. He’d also been repeatedly denied mortgages from the bank he targeted and was experiencing financial stress after his construction business went under.

This case gained national attention last year after Kuijer fled, leading police on a five day manhunt. He was arrested in Kenora near the Manitoba border. Officers also discovered a 68 page journal which included “in depth admissions” of each crime.

Kuijer was also ordered lifetime ban on weapons and no contact with the Dumas family or the RBC employee and her family.