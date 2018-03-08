2017 Business Nomination
St. Catharines man dies of injuries from Sunday’s crash

Category: Niagara
Tags: crash, niagara regional police, st catharines

A St. Catharines man who suffered life-threatening injuries in a weekend crash has died.

Niagara Regional Police say the 26-year-old was travelling southbound on Glenridge Ave. in St. Catharines around 3 a.m. Sunday.

He lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and hit a tree.  He was airlifted to an out of region hospital.

Police say the driver died of his injuries on Wednesday.

His name is not being released.

The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (905) 688-4111, ext. 5500.


