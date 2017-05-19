2016 Business Excellence Awards
St. Catharines man convicted of first degree murder

It was a small victory for Jessica Scanlon’s family. They were smiling through their tears outside the St. Catharines courtroom minutes after a judge sentenced Jeremy Gough to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

The mother of two was stabbed 24 times and beaten repeatedly in the head with a small bat two years ago.

Scanlon’s sister Melanie read an emotional victim impact statement in court. She said “I would have protected her from anything, but I didn’t realize I had to protect her from you Jeremy.”

Jealousy and anger was what led to the planned murder of 29-year-old Scanlon. She had dropped her kids off at school on Feburary 23rd 2015 before returning home where Gough was waiting. She was found dead in the basement of her Chetwood street home.

Scanlon had ended her 10-year relationship with Gough less than a month before she died. Gough told the jury he snapped and black out during the assault. He said he didn’t remember stabbing her.

Before the trial Gough had attempted to plead guilty to manslaughter, a lesser charge, but the crown refused.

Gough will begin his sentence immediately and is also banned from having any weapons or guns for life.


