St. Catharines man charged with second degree murder

Posted:
Category: Niagara
Tags: Angela McAdorey, Karl McAdorey, niagara regional police, st catharines

MURDER2

PHOTO: Dave Roberts

A 43-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after a 39-year-old woman was found dead in a St. Catharines home Saturday morning.

Niagara Regional Police were called to a residence at about 11:25 a.m.  in the area of Appleby Drive and Bessborough Drive in St. Catharines. When they arrived, they found a woman with “obvious signs of trauma”.

Police arrested and have charged 43-year-old Karl McAdorey of St. Catharines  with second-degree murder in the death of Angela McAdorey, 39.

McAdorey had a video bail hearing which resulted in him being held in custody.

The investigation into the death of Angela McAdorey remains ongoing by detectives from the Homicide Unit.


