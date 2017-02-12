St. Catharines man charged with second degree murder

PHOTO: Dave Roberts

A 43-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after a 39-year-old woman was found dead in a St. Catharines home Saturday morning.

Niagara Regional Police were called to a residence at about 11:25 a.m. in the area of Appleby Drive and Bessborough Drive in St. Catharines. When they arrived, they found a woman with “obvious signs of trauma”.

Police arrested and have charged 43-year-old Karl McAdorey of St. Catharines with second-degree murder in the death of Angela McAdorey, 39.