St. Catharines man, 28, charged with harassment

Posted:
Category: Niagara
Tags: criminal harassment, niagara, police, st catharines

Niagara Regional Police

A 28-year-old man has been charged with criminal harassment after allegedly trying to get a student to enter his vehicle.

Police say a man followed a student to a St. Catharines area school earlier this month and repeatedly tried to get the student to enter his vehicle.

The student did not know the man and ignored his demands.

The student safely made their way to school and police were contacted.

Mohammad Sharif, of St. Catharines, was arrested and charged. He was scheduled to appear in a Hamilton courtroom on Sunday.



St. Catharines man, 28, charged with harassment

