St. Catharines man, 26, critically injured in single-vehicle crash

A St. Catharines man suffered critical injuries after his vehicle crashed into a tree early Sunday morning.

Police say the 26-year-old driver lost control of his 2008 Cadillac while driving southbound on Glenridge Ave. around 3 a.m.

The vehicle left the roadway, and struck a large tree in the front yard of a home. People in the area came to the man’s aide and called 911.

He was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries before being flown to an out-of-region hospital in critical condition.

The collision is still under investigation by Detectives of the Niagara Regional Police Services Collision Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact investigators at 905-688-4111, ext. 5500.