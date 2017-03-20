2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

St. Catharines gas station robbed at knife point

Posted:
Category: News, Niagara
Tags: crime stoppers, gas station, knife, niagara police, robbery, st catharines

Details of a Sunday morning knife point robbery in St. Catharines have been released by Niagara Police.

Police said a man entered the Canadian Tire Gas Bar on Burleigh Hill Drive at 6 a.m. and demanded cash and cigarettes from the clerk. He’s described as white, 5″11 and between 20 and 30-years-old. His face was covered by a balaclava. Police added that the man’s gloves and grey jacket had a white substance on them that could possibly be from white paint or drywall compound.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Niagara Police or Crime Stoppers.


LATEST STORIES

Ex-girlfriend of wanted man and stepfather to her dead son speaks out

Suspicious death closes off Stoney Creek elementary school

St. Catharines gas station robbed at knife point

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php