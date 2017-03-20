St. Catharines gas station robbed at knife point

Details of a Sunday morning knife point robbery in St. Catharines have been released by Niagara Police.

Police said a man entered the Canadian Tire Gas Bar on Burleigh Hill Drive at 6 a.m. and demanded cash and cigarettes from the clerk. He’s described as white, 5″11 and between 20 and 30-years-old. His face was covered by a balaclava. Police added that the man’s gloves and grey jacket had a white substance on them that could possibly be from white paint or drywall compound.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Niagara Police or Crime Stoppers.