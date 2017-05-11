St. Catharines councillor trying to prevent release of integrity commissioner reports

A St. Catharines judge has dismissed a regional councillor’s attempt to block the release of integrity commissioner reports.

Outspoken councillor Andy Petrowski was seeking an injunction against the reports because he said it would do damage to his reputation.

“It’s terrible, it is a sad day for Canada a sad day when the courts throw the Canadian charter under the bus like that.” Andy Petrowski, regional councillor.

The region’s integrity commissioner is set to release 3 reports next Thursday. They are complaints directed at Petrowski. It will include recommendations and it would be up to council to determine a punishment. It could be an apology or the maximum punishment, 3 months worth of pay held back.

In court documents filed by Petworski it says if the injunction was rejected he will forever be known as a bully. In court on Wednesday he said the reports have much more harmful information that would make it difficult for him to get a private sector job.

It’s not the first time Petrowski has violated the region’s code of conduct. In 2013, according the region’s watchdog, Petrowski used bullying and intimidation when dealing with staffers. Petrowski was not punished and later apologized.