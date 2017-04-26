St. Catharines cafe fire deemed suspicious

An early morning blaze on Monday at a downtown St. Catharines café has been deemed suspicious by police.

Emergency crews were called to a fire at the Bistrobar Café on St. Paul St. around 3:40 a.m.

Officials say the stairs of the two storey building quickly filled with smoke forcing the tenants who lived above the café to climb out onto the roof through a window.

Fire crews evacuated a total of seven people from the apartments surrounding buildings. No injuries were reported.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Niagara police.