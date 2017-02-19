St. Catharines café elevating Scotties Tournament of Hearts experience

Close to the action of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts at the Meridian Centre, a local café has been entertaining and fueling fans, team members and volunteers from the tournament.

The Mahtay Café on St. Paul Street has turned into its own hub for the tournament. Customers can watch matches on the big screen or have a game of their own while they’re waiting for their cup of coffee. The café has been buzzing during the days leading up to the tournament.

The café will be open every day throughout the tournament.