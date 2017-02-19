Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

St. Catharines café elevating Scotties Tournament of Hearts experience

Posted:
Category: Health & Lifestyle, News, Niagara, Ontario, Sports
Tags: coffee, curling, customers, fans, Mahtay Cafe, Scotties Tournament of Hearts, st catharines, team, volunteers

Close to the action of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts at the Meridian Centre, a local café has been entertaining and fueling fans, team members and volunteers from the tournament.

The Mahtay Café on St. Paul Street has turned into its own hub for the tournament. Customers can watch matches on the big screen or have a game of their own while they’re waiting for their cup of coffee. The café has been buzzing during the days leading up to the tournament.

The café will be open every day throughout the tournament.

 


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php