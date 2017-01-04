The Hamilton Halton-Spring Wedding Show is coming up this weekend at the Hamilton Convention Centre, and this morning Jennifer Odell from the show, and Irene Stepus, the owner of Heirlooms Bridal in Dundas, joined us with a sneak peek of this years fashions.

The Hamilton-Halton Spring Wedding Show has teamed up with Prom Project Hamilton to help raise awareness and increase donations. And are asking for the communities help. Please bring your gently used formal wear: suits, shirts, ties, shoes – for both men and women, dresses and handbags.