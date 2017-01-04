Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Spring Wedding Show

Posted:
Category: Wedding Wednesday
Tags: annette hamm, dresses, dundas, fashion, hamilton convention centre, Hamilton Halton Spring Wedding Show, Heirlooms Bridal, Irene Stepus, Jennifer Odell, Prom Project Hamilton, spring;, wedding, wedding dresses

The Hamilton Halton-Spring Wedding Show is coming up this weekend at the Hamilton Convention Centre, and this morning Jennifer Odell from the show, and Irene Stepus, the owner of Heirlooms Bridal in Dundas, joined us with a sneak peek of this years fashions.

The Hamilton-Halton Spring Wedding Show has teamed up with Prom Project Hamilton to help raise awareness and increase donations. And are asking for the communities help. Please bring your gently used formal wear: suits, shirts, ties, shoes – for both men and women, dresses and handbags.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php