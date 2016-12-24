Spreading holiday cheer at 4 different hospitals

The holidays are a time to spend with friends and family, but it can be quite stressful for those who can’t make it home.

For the last 40 years, volunteers have been spreading the holiday cheer, by delivering smiles and flowers to Hamilton Health Sciences patients. This year 30 volunteers dressed up and hand-delivered these festive plants to more than 700 patients at four different hospital sites.

The festive plants were donated through the volunteer association.