How to spot head lice and what to do

Head lice is an issue that affects many kids, but since Public Health has deemed lice a nuisance instead of a disease, more and more school boards have loosened their rules on lice and putting the onus on parents to identify and treat it.

Nearly a decade ago, if a student came to school with lice or eggs also known as ‘nits’, they’d be sent right back home and wouldn’t be allowed back until their scalp was clear. But over the years school boards have eliminated the ‘no-nit’ policy.

Hamilton public, Catholic and Niagara school boards allow students to return to class as long as they are undergoing treatments. Only the Halton district school board continues the ‘no-nit’ policy. School-wide checks are determined by the princical, instead, concered parents are sent information on how to spot and treat lice.

Lice Squad has 33 locations across Canada and charge $75 an hour for inspections. First they check lice hot spots around the ear, across the neck and at the crown. If found, a shampoo, which costs $30 can be applied and left on for thirty minutes. Then a specialized comb is used to weed out the bugs. Depending on hair length the process could take an hour or more. Once that’s done, it’s time to clear out the house.

“The comb you need to boil at least 20 minutes, clothes need to wash with hot water for 20-30 minutes, and vacuuming all the carpets if you have a lot of carpets in the house.”

It could take up to six days to clear out a lice infestation.