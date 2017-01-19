Writer/director M. Night Shyamalan has fashioned another suspenseful thriller in his latest film Split. After helming two blockbuster busts – The Last Airbender and After Earth, rated 6% and 11% on Rotten Tomatoes respectfully – Shyamalan rebounded with The Visit in 2015 and takes an even bigger step forward with this film which stars James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Betty Buckley.

Though Kevin (McAvoy) has evidenced 23 personalities—each with unique physical attributes—to his trusted psychiatrist, Dr. Fletcher (Buckley), there remains one still submerged who is set to materialize and dominate all the others. Compelled to abduct three teenage girls led by the willful, observant Casey (Taylor-Joy), Kevin reaches a war for survival among all of those contained within him—as well as everyone around him—as the walls between his compartments shatter apart.

“I’m taking something you believe and pushing it into the fantastic realm,” explains Shyamalan. “I wondered what would happen if, in Dissociative Identity Disorder, each individual personality believes they are who they are, 100 percent. If one personality believes they have diabetes or high cholesterol, can their body chemically change to that belief system? And what if one personality believed it had supernatural powers? What would that look like?”

Split is rated 14A.