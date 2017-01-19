2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards
THE WATCHLIST

Split

Posted:
Category: New Releases, New Theatrical, The Watchlist
Tags: anya taylor-joy, betty buckley, dissociative identity disorder, james mcavoy, m night shyamalan, movies, multiple personality disorder, split, suspense, thriller, trailers
Video credit: Universal Pictures

Writer/director M. Night Shyamalan has fashioned another suspenseful thriller in his latest film Split. After helming two blockbuster busts – The Last Airbender and After Earth, rated 6% and 11% on Rotten Tomatoes respectfully – Shyamalan rebounded with The Visit in 2015 and takes an even bigger step forward with this film which stars James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Betty Buckley.

Though Kevin (McAvoy) has evidenced 23 personalities—each with unique physical attributes—to his trusted psychiatrist, Dr. Fletcher (Buckley), there remains one still submerged who is set to materialize and dominate all the others. Compelled to abduct three teenage girls led by the willful, observant Casey (Taylor-Joy), Kevin reaches a war for survival among all of those contained within him—as well as everyone around him—as the walls between his compartments shatter apart.

“I’m taking something you believe and pushing it into the fantastic realm,” explains Shyamalan. “I wondered what would happen if, in Dissociative Identity Disorder, each individual personality believes they are who they are, 100 percent. If one personality believes they have diabetes or high cholesterol, can their body chemically change to that belief system? And what if one personality believed it had supernatural powers? What would that look like?”

Split is rated 14A.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Posts

The Founder The Founder
xXx: Return of Xander Cage xXx: Return of Xander Cage

css.php