Spirit of Christmas

Posted:
Last updated:
Category:
Community & Charity, Out and About
Tags: arcelormittal dofasco, bermingham foundation solutions, charity, Chris MacQueen, David Zanchetta, donations, giving back, Grant Thornton, gregg taylor, hamilton food share, Heather Beale, Infinitee Plumbing, jim fee, joanne santucci, Orlick Industries, Shannon Clark, shoppers drug mart, Sophia Paulou, stoney creek furniture, theatre aquarius, tim bolen, Wassim Houneini
Tim Bolen tapped into the real meaning of Christmas and the holiday season when he visited Hamilton Food Share to showcase the hard work and dedication the city has to giving back to those that need it at this time of the year.
Commenting Guidelines