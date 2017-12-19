Spirit of Christmas TV Special to Air on CHCH-TV & YES TV

CHRISTMAS TV SPECIAL TO AIR ON CHCH-TV & YES TV

LOCAL TV NETWORKS TO PRESENT “SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS” TV SPECIAL THIS WEEK

[BURLINGTON, ON – DECEMBER 19, 2017] Just in time for the holiday season, Yes TV and CHCH-TV present a joint broadcast of Spirit of Christmas, a TV special filled with holiday music, story and inspiration, airing December 22nd through 26th, 2017.

“We wanted to partner with CHCH-TV to create a TV special that would bring much needed joy and hope to as many Canadians as we could possibly reach this Christmas.” Lorna Dueck, CEO Crossroads & Yes TV.

“This is a great opportunity for our independent stations to collaborate. We are excited to bring our audience a cheerful holiday program with excellent production quality.” Cal Millar, President, CHCH-TV

The Spirit of Christmas television broadcast special is hosted by: LORNA DUECK (CEO of Crossroads and YES TV, host of Context with Lorna Dueck), LESLEY STEWART (Host of Morning Live on CHCH-TV), and CHERYL WEBER (Senior Executive Producer & Host of 100 Huntley Street).

Musical performances by:

KEVIN PAULS – Award-winning gospel music singer, 100 Huntley Street on-air contributor

JOEL PARISIEN – Award-winning singer-songwriter, Newworldson, The Commissionaires

MARK MASRI – Tenor Vocalist, headlined David Foster’s Hitman Returns, duet with Olivia Newton-John

TORONTO MASS CHOIR – Led by Karen and Oswald Burke, GMA Lifetime Achievement Award

THE TONETTES – Marlene O’Neill, Cathy Borges & Amoy Levy

Recorded December 14, 2017 at Bethel Gospel Tabernacle, Hamilton, ON, the event unfolded before a sold-out crowd. WATCH the broadcast special on:

Yes TV ONTARIO Fri Dec 22 at 8pm & Tues Dec 26 at 8pm, visit www.yestv.com

Yes TV ALBERTA Sat Dec 23 at 2pm & 9pm, visit www.yestv.com

CHCH-TV Sat Dec 23 at 4pm & Sun Dec 24 at 2pm, visit www.chch.com

Spirit of Christmas is an extension of Crossroads’ Never Alone campaign, bringing comfort to troubled minds. With Canadians experiencing increased feelings of depression and loneliness over the Christmas season, Crossroads 24/7 prayer lines receive approximately 35,000 calls per month, many of which relate to mental health needs. Learn more about this campaign by visiting www.crosroads.ca/neveralone.

Watch a preview of the program featuring Mark Masri and Toronto Mass Choir performing “Don’t Save It All For Christmas” here: https://youtu.be/iXUyyv61oc8

###

For more information, please contact:

Amy Laforet, Director Integrated Marketing

Crossroads Christian Communications Inc.

alaforet@crossroads.ca

Nick Bannard, Marketing Coordinator

Channel Zero inc.

nick.bannard@chz.com

About Crossroads Christian Communications Inc.

For more than 55 years, Crossroads has been a leader in providing faith and values media content for people of all ages. 100 Huntley Street, the flagship television program of Crossroads, was founded by Rev. David Mainse and is the longest running daily television talk show in Canada. Crossroads provides relevant messages of faith and inspiration for millions of people in this country and, through the internet, around the world. Crossroads also interacts with viewers via 24/7 prayer lines, receiving over 1,200 phone calls daily. For more than 35 years, Crossroads has remained a highly respected and effective not-for-profit relief and development agency. Responding in times of natural disaster worldwide, Crossroads raises funds and partners with on-site, non-government organizations for emergency relief and long-term development strategies. For more information, please visit www.crossroads.ca

About CHCH-TV

CHCH-TV started broadcasting in 1954 and is proud to be the news leader for Hamilton and the surrounding Halton and Niagara regions. CHCH produces over 24 hours of original local news programming each week. With a primetime line-up anchored by movies, news magazine shows, and hit dramas, CHCH is available to over 92% of Ontario households and is viewed by millions nationally each week. CHCH News is produced daily out of its broadcast studio located in Hamilton, Ontario. For more information, please visit chch.com.