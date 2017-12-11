Special weather statement in effect with snow on the way

A wintery blast is on the way for Southern Ontario with some frigid temperatures and snow headed for the region.

The first widespread snowfall of the season will sail across the Golden Horseshoe Monday afternoon and evening.

Environment Canada says an Alberta Clipper low pressure area will bring about five to 10 centimeters of snow by Tuesday morning.

Poor winter driving conditions are expected and the agency warns untreated roads may become snow covered and slippery.