Special weather statement in effect for Hamilton

Snow and rain are expected to make a ‘significant impact’ on the morning commute tomorrow.

Environment Canada says about 5-10 cm of snow is expected to develop overnight and will turn into rain Tuesday morning.

The national weather agency says the system responsible is a Colorado low that will affect much of the province.

A Cold Weather Alert issued by the Medical Officer of Health for the City of Hamilton on January 4 is still in effect.

All city-run recreation centres are available during regular hours for those who need to stay warm and the MacNab Transit Terminal will stay open until HSR service ends.