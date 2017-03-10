Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Special ceremony during Niagara Ice Dogs game

Posted:
Category: Niagara
Tags: John Tavares, Marcel Dionne, nhl, niagara, niagara ice dogs, Tanner Vail, Tim Vail

Tim Vail was a Niagara-area firefighter who died in a tragic accident a year and a half ago. He was honoured Thursday night at the Niagara Ice Dogs hockey game in St. Catharines. But what makes this ceremony special, is that a former NHL legend and a current superstar got together to make it happen.

John Tavares, the New York Islanders captain and Marcel Dionne, who is sixth all time in NHL points, teamed up with the Niagara Ice Dogs and friends of Tim Vail to make this night one to remember for Tim’s son Tanner.

Tim was killed in November of 2015 in an accident near Prudhommes Landing.He got trapped in a well trying to rescue the family’s dog.

Friends of the Vail family arranged to get John Tavares, Tanner’s favourite player, to sign a jersey and asked hockey legend Marcel Dionne to give it to him at the game.

Dionne, who owns a sports memorabilia store in Niagara, framed the jersey with pictures along with EMS and fire department patches.

During the first intermission of the game Tanner will be presented with the jersey, his mom says he has no idea it’s happening.

 

Updated:

Video of Tanner receiving the jersey during intermission.


LATEST STORIES

Special ceremony during Niagara Ice Dogs game

Workplace death inquest leads to new recommendations

Hate Crime report

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php