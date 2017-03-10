Special ceremony during Niagara Ice Dogs game

Tim Vail was a Niagara-area firefighter who died in a tragic accident a year and a half ago. He was honoured Thursday night at the Niagara Ice Dogs hockey game in St. Catharines. But what makes this ceremony special, is that a former NHL legend and a current superstar got together to make it happen.

John Tavares, the New York Islanders captain and Marcel Dionne, who is sixth all time in NHL points, teamed up with the Niagara Ice Dogs and friends of Tim Vail to make this night one to remember for Tim’s son Tanner.

Tim was killed in November of 2015 in an accident near Prudhommes Landing.He got trapped in a well trying to rescue the family’s dog.

Friends of the Vail family arranged to get John Tavares, Tanner’s favourite player, to sign a jersey and asked hockey legend Marcel Dionne to give it to him at the game.

Dionne, who owns a sports memorabilia store in Niagara, framed the jersey with pictures along with EMS and fire department patches.

During the first intermission of the game Tanner will be presented with the jersey, his mom says he has no idea it’s happening.

Video of Tanner receiving the jersey during intermission.