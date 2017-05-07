Southern Ontario nature and residents paying price for heavy rainfall

Environment Canada has lifted its rain advisories for southern Ontario, but not without flood preparations and soakings of close to 70 milimetres of rain in certain regions, particularly along the Niagara Escarpment.

The rain has already caused a lot of grief and closures. A mud slide on Friday night forced the closure of the upbound Kenilworth Access in Hamilton. Another weekend closure has been in effect on York Road between Valley and Old Guelph Road. And though the Sherman Cut was open on Saturday it also needs repairs which will begin at 6 a.m. on Sunday.

City of Hamilton workers also had their work cut out for them in Dundas where massive flooding was caused by a broken storm drain. The city has already repaired the drain.

Dundas residents along Ravine Drive and Westoby Court said they are relieved that the city dug out and emptied the catch basins. However, they also worry that it may not be enough to prevent future flooding in the area.