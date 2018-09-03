Southern Ontario heat warning

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for most of southern Ontario that will likely continue through Wednesday.

The City of Hamilton, Haldimand County, Halton and Niagara are under the advisory.

Humidex values are expected to reach 40 degrees celsius.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible each day that may provide some relief from the heat.

Hamilton is also under a severe thunderstorm watch for this afternoon.

People are being reminded not to leave children or pets inside vehicles.

