Song to Song is the latest film from American director Terrence Malick (Knight of Cups, The Tree of Life). The film was shot back in 2012 in and around Austin, Texas during some of the city’s music festivals. It premiered at South by Southwest this year and stars Michael Fassbender, Ryan Gosling, Rooney Mara, Natalie Portman, and features cameos from a number of musicians including the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Tegan and Sara.

Set against and inspired by the Austin, Texas rock and roll scene, the film follows four interconnected lovers as they tumble and clash in both their roller coaster musical careers and rule-breaking intimate lives. Amid a world driven by youth, passion, lust, drugs and creativity, the story hones in on one couple who find in each other a way to bust through all the wild distractions of our modern lives and seek satisfaction in a new way.

“It was so exciting shooting at the music festivals – I had never even been to any festivals before,” admits Mara. “It was challenging though. It felt like you were in a fish bowl, having the cameras follow you around and people staring at you. I was lucky in that no one knew or cared who I was. But it was tough for Ryan, because people were constantly coming up to him wanting to take a picture. It was also pretty intimidating to meet these great musicians – and to meet them with the cameras going, while you were in character.”

Song to Song is rated 14A.