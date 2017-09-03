Ch-Ching! Rewards

Soaring gas prices in Hamilton blamed on Hurricane Harvey

The price at the pumps continue to skyrocket around Ontario, though it varies across the country.

The average price in Hamilton according to gasbuddy.com today is $1.28, with some places in the city hovering at just over $1.31.

Prices at the pumps are expected to continue to rise over the weekend.

The jump comes following the devastation in Texas after Hurricane Harvey. Experts predict the cost of gas to range between $1.25 to $1.35 until mid to late September.

Refineries in regions impacted by Hurricane Harvey have been forced to temporarily stop or reduce their operations as a result of flooding and damage.


