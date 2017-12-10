Snow on the way for Hamilton and region

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton region.

On its website, the weather authority said “appreciable snow” is likely Monday and Monday night.

“A general snowfall of 5 to 10 cm is expected to begin during the day Monday and taper off later Monday night,” the website said. “Although localized slightly higher amounts are possible, snowfall warnings are not expected (where at least 15 cm would have to fall within 12 hours).”

Environment Canada said it will continue to monitor the situation and continue to provide updates on the forecast.