2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Snow on the way for Hamilton and region

Posted:
Category: Halton, Hamilton, Niagara, Peel, Toronto
Tags: environment canada, snow, weather, winter

2016-02-16-NiagaraSnow

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton region.

On its website, the weather authority said “appreciable snow” is likely Monday and Monday night.

“A general snowfall of 5 to 10 cm is expected to begin during the day Monday and taper off later Monday night,” the website said. “Although localized slightly higher amounts are possible, snowfall warnings are not expected (where at least 15 cm would have to fall within 12 hours).”

Environment Canada said it will continue to monitor the situation and continue to provide updates on the forecast.


LATEST STORIES

Snow on the way for Hamilton and region

Hamilton police ask for help to find stolen school bus

Father of murdered Brock student speaks out

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php