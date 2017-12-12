Police warn drivers to slow down after first major snowfall

The first major snowfall of the season has hit Southern Ontario, creating a slippery and slow morning commute.

Slick driving conditions have been reported throughout the Golden Horseshoe Area. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said there have been more than 10 jackknifed tractor trailers overnight on provincial highways.

The majority of Southern Ontario is still under a special weather statement, including Hamilton, Halton and Niagara regions.

#HamOntSnow update: Crews are monitoring conditions and remain focused on Priority 1 & 2 roads at this time and overnight. Next update in the morning. Drive safely, #HamOnt! — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) December 12, 2017

Environment Canada says as of 4 a.m. Tuesday there have been reports of eight to 10 centimeters of snowfall.

An additional five centimeters is expected before the snow tapers off to flurries later in the morning.

Police are reminding drivers to slow down and adjust to the road conditions.