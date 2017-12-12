Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Police warn drivers to slow down after first major snowfall

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Ontario
Tags: halton, hamilton, niagara, snow, snowfall, weather

snowplow

The first major snowfall of the season has hit Southern Ontario, creating a slippery and slow morning commute.

Slick driving conditions have been reported throughout the Golden Horseshoe Area. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said there have been more than 10 jackknifed tractor trailers overnight on provincial highways.

The majority of Southern Ontario is still under a special weather statement, including Hamilton, Halton and Niagara regions.

Environment Canada says as of 4 a.m. Tuesday there have been reports of eight to 10 centimeters of snowfall.

An additional five centimeters is expected before the snow tapers off to flurries later in the morning.

Police are reminding drivers to slow down and adjust to the road conditions.


LATEST STORIES

Premier Kathleen Wynne suing Opposition leader for defamation

Police warn drivers to slow down after first major snowfall

Federal inmate wanted for breach of parole

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php