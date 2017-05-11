Snatched is an action comedy film directed by Jonathan Levine and starring Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Christopher Meloni, Oscar Jaenada, Ike Barinholtz, Randall Park, Joan Cusack, and Wanda Sykes.

Emily Middleton (Amy Schumer) is an impetuous dreamer. She has ambition, but has just never been able to get it together. At least she has her newly successful musician boyfriend, Michael (Randall Park) or so she thought. Right before their exotic vacation, he dumps her being that he is on the cusp of stardom and believes there is a lot of or groupies on the road for him. Not only does he break her heart, he leaves her stuck with two non-refundable tickets to paradise.

Snatched is Hawn’s return to acting after a fourteen-year hiatus. “I never missed it. I really didn’t,” Hawn says. “I’d spent many, many years in front of a camera and producing. I really loved it. But I got to a time in my life when I think, just philosophically, ‘what else am I going to do?’

“Everything that I’ve ever done in my life has to bring joy,” Hawn says. “I thought, ‘Hmmm. I wonder if there’s more joy to bring, more things for me to do.’”

Snatched is rated 14A.